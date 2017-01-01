Add Your Event Here

  • Chuck Mosher

    CelticRevival! ECMA nominees The SKY Family will be performing their high
    energy Celtic/pop-rock music, dance and Gospel production Celtic
    Revival! Delighting audiences from coast to coast across the U.S. and
    Canada, the SKY Family is Eastern Canada’s premier Irish Dance
    production. Fast-paced music and high-energy dance combined with humor
    and inspiration makes a toe-tapping time for the whole family! A free
    will offering will be taken.
    Monday, September 19th at 7:00 pm

    First Baptist Church

    131 Main Street

    North Adams, Massachusetts

    For additional information call (413) 663-3780

    Handicap accessible