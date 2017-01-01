Add Your Event Here Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Subject Your Message Chuck Mosher CelticRevival! ECMA nominees The SKY Family will be performing their high energy Celtic/pop-rock music, dance and Gospel production Celtic Revival! Delighting audiences from coast to coast across the U.S. and Canada, the SKY Family is Eastern Canada’s premier Irish Dance production. Fast-paced music and high-energy dance combined with humor and inspiration makes a toe-tapping time for the whole family! A free will offering will be taken. Monday, September 19th at 7:00 pm First Baptist Church 131 Main Street North Adams, Massachusetts For additional information call (413) 663-3780 Handicap accessible