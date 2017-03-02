Job Openings

PART TIME BOARD OPS/ON AIR

WUPE/WBEC has an IMMEDIATE Part Time opening at our station in Pittsfield. This position would primarily be for weekends, fill-ins and board ops. Would love to find someone with prior radio experience. If you are in Western Mass or Eastern New York, send your letter of interest, resume, and short audio sample by email with the subject line: “Part Time Opening” to Todd Lee, at jobs@wupe.com or mail your package to Todd at 211 Jason Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. WUPE/WBEC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and we encouraged all to apply.

Again this is a live part time opening for someone within the sound of my voice (Western Mass/East Central NY)