MEDIUM TICKET AUCTION ITEMS

MELANIE FLYNN LICENSED MASSAGE THERAPIST

55 NORTH ST, PITTSFIELD

413-281-9071

90 MINUTE DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE / RETAIL VALUE : $100.00

WHAT BETTER GIFT FOR YOURSELF OR SOMEONE ELSE THAN A MASSAGE! RELIEVE TENSION IN THE DEEPER LAYERS OF TISSUE AND RELEASE CHRONIC STRESS AREA DUE TO MISALIGNMENT, REPETITIVE MOTIONS AND PAST LINGERING INJURIES. NO CASH VALUE. I GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED.

CLIP SHOP GRAND SALON & DAY SPA

WILLIAMSTOWN / PITTSFIELD / BENNINGTON

458-8585 / 447-9576 / 802-442-9823

$100 GIFT CARD

VALID AT ALL 3 LOCATIONS. FOR ANY SERVICE..FROM HAIR TO MAKE-UP, SPA PACKAGES, MANICURES PEDICURES AND MORE! NO CASH VALUE.

GREYLOCK REPAIR SERVICE

69 COLUMBIA ST, ADAMS

413-743-3009

$100.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE

GOOD FOR ALL TYPES OF AUTO WORK AND REPAIRS, FROM EXHAUST, BRAKES, SHOCKS, SUSPENSION WORK. AND GREYLOCK REPAIR NOW SELLS TIRES. NO CASH VALUE.

SOLOMON’S FURNITURE BERKSHIRE MALL 413-445-8800 $500 GIFT CARD LOOKING TO JAZZ UP YOUR HOME THIS SPRING? THEN YOU’LL WANT THIS GIFT CERTIFICATE TO THE NEWLY RENOVATED SOLOMON’S FURNITURE AT THE BERKSHIRE MALL. SOLOMON’S CARRIES A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING FROM MATTRESSES, BED-SETS, DINING ROOM SETS, COUCHES, SECTIONALS, RECLINERS, EVEN DESKS AND ACCENTS! WITH BRAND NAMES LIKE SEALY, SERTA, THERAPEDIC, VAUGHN, BASSETT, ASHLEY AND MORE! SHOP AT SOLOMON’S FURNITURE…YOUR HOME WILL THANK YOU! NO CASH VALUE. LENOX FIT INC 90 PITTSFIELD RD, LENOX 413-637-9893 ONE (1) YEAR MEMBERSHIP/ RETAIL VALUE: $399.00 IT’S NEVER TOO LATE TO START A HEALTHY AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT LENOX FIT, INC IS HERE TO HELP YOU ACCOMPLISH, OFFERING THE BEST FITNESS AND WELLNESS IN THE BERSKHIRES! ENJOY THEIR NEW-MEMBER ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP RATE OF $399.00! WITH THIS ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP, YOU HAVE FULL USE OF THE FACILITY, ACCESS TO LIFE FITNESS EQUIPMENT, FREE WEIGHTS, CARDIO MACHINES AS WELL AS THE LATEST FITNESS CLASSES LIKE SPINNING, YOGA, KETTLEBELLS AND MORE! AS WELL AS LOCKER ROOM, SAUNA AND SHOWER ACCESS. TAKE THE FIRST STEP TOWARD A YEAR ROUND HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE WITH THIS ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP TO LENOX FIT, INC! MEMBERSHIP BEGINS ONE YEAR FROM ACTIVATION. NO CASH VALUE.

BOUSQUET SKI AREA

DAN FOX DRIVE, PITTSFIELD

442-8985

ONE ADULT SEASON PASS TO BOUSQUET / RETAIL VALUE $375.00

THIS PASS IS VALID FOR THE 2016-2017 SEASON. VALID 7 DAYS A WEEK. NO CASH VALUE

GET YOUR SKIING FOR THE SEASON AT BOUSQUET

VICKI BAIRD

34 DEPOT ST, SUITE 202, PITTSFIELD

ONE HOUR INTUITIVE READING OR LIFE COACH SESSION/ RETAIL VALUE: $150.00

PEOPLE SEEK AND INTUITIVE ADVISOR FOR A FOR A MULTITUDE OF REASONS BUT ALL LEAD TO THE SAME PLACE, ALIGNMENT, AND HEALING. THIS IS WHERE VICKI BAIRD IS ABLE TO HELP. INDIVIDUAL INTUITIVE LIFE COACHING CAN BE THE TOOL YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TO UNLOCK THAT POTENTIAL YOU KNOW IS IN YOU, BUT PERHAPS YOU AREN’T QUITE SURE WHERE YOU PUT THAT KEY. IN A SESSION, WHAT YOU DESIRE, WHERE YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE IN YOUR LIFE, AND HOW YOU AND VICKI CAN WORK TOGETHER TO REACH THAT POINT WILL BE ADDRESSED. ALL SERVICES MAY BE CONDUCTED IN PERSON, SKYPE, OR OVER THE PHONE. ENERGY IS ENERGY AND CAN BE READ, FELT, SEEN OR PROCESSED ANYWHERE. NO CASH VALUE. NO CASH VALUE.

BONA MARKETING AND PRINTING

59 MAIN ST, NORTH ADAMS

24 SCREEN PRINTED T-SHIRTS / RETAIL VALUE $240.00



CAN BE USED FOR ANY COLOR T-SHIRT WITH AND 1 COLOR PRINT. INCLUDES ALL COSTS. GREAT FOR TEAMS, VOLUNTEERS, AND SMALL BUSINESSES.

MAPLE GROVE EQUIPMENT

8 LEONARD ST, ADAMS

413-743-2118

TORO VARIABLE SPEED LAWNMOWER (#20371) : RETAIL VALUE/ $362.00

28 CM REAR HIGH WHEEL FOR UNEVEN TERRAIN. VARIABLE SPEED SELF PROPEL WITH FRONT WHEEL DRIVE. MAKES IT EASIER TO MANEUVER IN TIGHT SPACES. KOLAR 149CC WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY, AUTO CHOKE, NO NEED TO PRIME. TAX IS INCLUDED. PICK UP AT MAPLE GROVE EQUIPMENT. NO CASH VALUE.



