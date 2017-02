$$ MEDIUM TICKET ITEMS 3/4-3/5

MELANIE FLYNN LICENSED MASSAGE THERAPIST

55 NORTH ST, PITTSFIELD

413-281-9071

90 MINUTE DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE / RETAIL VALUE : $100.00

WHAT BETTER GIFT FOR YOURSELF OR SOMEONE ELSE THAN A MASSAGE! RELIEVE TENSION IN THE DEEPER LAYERS OF TISSUE AND RELEASE CHRONIC STRESS AREA DUE TO MISALIGNMENT, REPETITIVE MOTIONS AND PAST LINGERING INJURIES. NO CASH VALUE.

CLIP SHOP GRAND SALON & DAY SPA

WILLIAMSTOWN / PITTSFIELD / BENNINGTON

458-8585 / 447-9576 / 802-442-9823

$100 GIFT CARD

VALID AT ALL 3 LOCATIONS. FOR ANY SERVICE..FROM HAIR TO MAKE-UP, SPA PACKAGES, MANICURES PEDICURES AND MORE! NO CASH VALUE.

GREYLOCK REPAIR SERVICE

69 COLUMBIA ST, ADAMS

413-743-3009

$100.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE

GOOD FOR ALL TYPES OF AUTO WORK AND REPAIRS, FROM EXHAUST, BRAKES, SHOCKS, SUSPENSION WORK. AND GREYLOCK REPAIR NOW SELLS TIRES. NO CASH VALUE.

SOLOMON’S FURNITURE BERKSHIRE MALL 413-445-8800 $500 GIFT CARD JUST IN TIME FOR THEIR TWO MILLION DOLLAR SELL OFF RENOVATION EVENT, YOU’LL SAVE EVEN MORE WITH THIS GIFT CERTIFICATE TO SOLOMON’S FURNITURE AT THE BERKSHIRE MALL…. YOUR BEDDING AND FURNITURE OUTLET IN THE BERKSHIRES. SOLOMON’S CARRIES A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING FROM MATTRESSES, BED-SETS, DINING ROOM SETS, COUCHES, SECTIONALS, RECLINERS, EVEN DESKS AND ACCENTS! WITH BRAND NAMES LIKE SEALY, SERTA, THERAPEDIC, VAUGHN, BASSETT, ASHLEY AND MORE! SHOP AT SOLOMON’S FURNITURE…YOUR HOME WILL THANK YOU! NO CASH VALUE. LENOX FIT INC 90 PITTSFIELD RD, LENOX 413-637-9893 ONE (1) YEAR MEMBERSHIP/ RETAIL VALUE: $399.00 IT’S NEVER TOO LATE TO START A HEALTHY AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT LENOX FIT, INC IS HERE TO HELP YOU ACCOMPLISH, OFFERING THE BEST FITNESS AND WELLNESS IN THE BERSKHIRES! ENJOY THEIR NEW-MEMBER ABBUAL MEMBERSHI RATE OF $399.00! WITH THIS ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP, YOU HAVE FULL USE OF THE FACILITY, ACCESS TO LIFE FITNESS EQUIPMENT, FREE WEIGHTS, CARDIO MACHINES AS WELL AS THE LATEST FITNESS CLASSES LIKE SPINNING, YOGA, KETTLEBELLS AND MORE! AS WELL AS LOCKER ROOM, SAUNA AND SHOWER ACCESS. TAKE THE FIRST STEP TOWARD A YEAR ROUND HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE WITH THIS ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP TO LENOX FIT, INC! MEMBERSHIP BEGINS ONE YEAR FROM ACTIVATION. NO CASH VALUE.

BOUSQUET SKI AREA

DAN FOX DRIVE, PITTSFIELD

442-8985

ONE ADULT SEASON PASS TO BOUSQUET / RETAIL VALUE $375.00

THIS PASS IS VALID FOR THE 2016-2017 SEASON. VALID 7 DAYS A WEEK. NO CASH VALUE

GET YOUR SKIING FOR THE SEASON AT BOUSQUET

VICKI BAIRD

34 DEPOT ST, SUITE 202, PITTSFIELD

ONE HOUR INTUITIVE READING OR LIFE COACH SESSION/ RETAIL VALUE: $150.00

A SESSION WITH VICKI IS AN EXPERIENCE ALONG THE PATH TO YOUR BEST SELF. USING A COMBINATION OF HER INTUITION, COACHING AND BELIEF RE-PATTERNING, SHE IS ABLE TO GUIDE YOU TO ACTUALLY LIKING YOURSELF AND CREATING A LIFE THAT IS FUN AND FULFILLING. WITH THE ABILITY TO SEE WHERE THE BLOCKS ARE, SHE USES THE TOOLS SHE HAS ALONG WITH THE ONES YOU BRING IN TO ACCESS THE BRILLIANCE THAT IS YOU. WOULDN’T THAT BE NICE TO FEEL? THIS YEAR CAN ABSOLUTELY OFF TO A GOOD START WITH ONE SESSION. NO CASH VALUE.