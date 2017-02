$$$ BIG TICKET ITEMS 3/4-3/5

BOB’S CAMPER & RV SALES

RT 43, HANCOCK

413-458-3093

2008 DUTCHMAN 235 KODIAK TRAVEL TRAILER: RETAIL VALUE $8,950.00

The ultra-lite design and aerodynamic profile make this Kodiak Travel Trailer a dream to tow! Plus with the expandables, it adds sleeping space without the additional length and weight of traditional travel trailers. Comes complete with auto-pop half dome bunk end with futon mattress, 13.5 BTU air conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, A&E 8300 series awning, TV antenna with cable prep, microwave, bunk end lights with fan, oven with 3 burner range, double door refrigerator, spare tire, gas/electric water heater, skylight in bath, tub surround, and more! Excludes Sales Tax. VIN# 47CTS5K248J168523.

MILLENNIUM MUSIC DJ SERVICE

P.O. BOX 2952, PITTSFIELD

413-441-9249

WWW.MILLENNIUMMUSICDJSERVICE.COM

A PHOTO BOOTH RENTAL / RETAIL VALUE $895.00

THIS IS THE PERFECT EXCITING ADDITION TO ANY EVENT! THE FOUR (4) HOUR RENTAL COMES COMPLETE WITH AN ONSITE ATTENDANT, COSTUME ACCESSORIES, AND PROPS, AS WELL AS A SCRAPBOOK. TWO STRIP PRINT OUT EACH TIME, ONE OF YOUR GUEST AND OTHER GOES INTO THE SCRAPBOOK WITH A PLACE FOR YOUR GUESTS TO WRITE SOMETHING TO YOU. THIS CAN BE USED FOR MORE THAN JUST WEDDING, THOUGH. BAR/BAT MITZVAH’S, HOLIDAY PARTIES, DANCE PARTIES, JACK & JILL’S YOU-NAME-IT! PACKAGE ALSO COMES WITH A FLASH DRIVE AFTER THE EVENT WITH ALL THE PHOTOS. BASED ON AVAILABILITY. NEW BOOKINGS ONLY! NO CASH REFUNDS.

PITTSFIELD LAWN AND TRACTOR

1548 WEST HOUSATONIC ST

413-443-2623

ARIENS DELUXE 24″ SNO-THRO (921024) : RETAIL VALUE $1,265.00

WHNE MOTHER NATURE SENDS DOWN 16 INCHES, DEPEND ON ARIENS DELUXE SNOWBLOWERS TO SEND IT FLYING UP TO 50 FEET AWAY. THIS NO-NONSENSE MACHINE MEANS BUSINESS. IT’S GEARED UP AND PREPARED TO CLEAR OUT WITH A 14-INCH, 3-BLADE, HIGH-SPEED IMPELLER, BUILT OT GET YOU BACK INSIDE FASTER THAN YOU CAN SPELL “ACCUMULATION”. FULLY EQUIPPED WITH A 120 V ELECTRIC START, AX254CC ENGINE, 24 INCH CLEARING WIDTH, SIX SPEED, REMOTE CHUTE DEFLECTOR AND ROTATION, 16 BY 5 DIRECTIONAL TIRES, HEADLIGHTS AND AUTO TURN. CLEARING SNOW WILL BE A BREEZE! NO CASH VALUE, TAX INCLUDED.