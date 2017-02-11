Join Cheryl Adams at Winterfest 85 main Street, North Adams, Saturday February 18th . Cheryl Will Be broadcasting live from 11 AM till 1 PM, Come by and say HI!

Also thanks to Southside Sales and Service (413) 664-7111….546 Curran Hwy, North Adams, MA 01247.

North Adams has a great way to shake those winter blues! Head downtown to WinterFest on February 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for hot chocolate, a chowder competition, ice sculpting, horse-drawn wagon rides, and roasted marshmallows at a community campfire.

This family-friendly, day-long downtown event is sure to brighten up even the coldest winter day! Festivities will wrap-up at the North Adams Skating Rink.

Here is our current schedule of events (all events are free unless otherwise noted – we will update this list as details become available):

All Day (10 AM – 4 PM) – Schedule coming soon!

WinterFest is proudly sponsored by Mountain One and Greylock Federal Credit Union.

For more information call 413-664-6180 or email tourism@northadams-ma.gov