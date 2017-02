LOVE IS IN THE AIR AND ON THE AIR AT WHOOPEE FM. WE’VE GOT A FANTASTIC VALENTINES DAYS PRIZE PACKAGE TO GIVEAWAY AND ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS IDENTIFY THE 80’s LOVE BALLADS MUSIC MONTAGE. LISTEN FOR THE 80’s LOVE BALLADS MUSIC MONTAGE NEXT/THIS WEEK, IDENTIFY EACH SONG IN THE MONTAGE AND EMAIL YOUR LIST WITH YOUR NAME AND CONTACT INFO TO fun@w-u-p-e.com OR FILL OUT THE CONTEST FORM BELOW. YOU’LL QUALIFY FOR A DELUX VALENTINE’S DAY PRIZE PACKAGE…INCLUDING A $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE FROM THE CLIP SHOP AND A $75 CERTIFICATE TO THE SIX HOUSE PUB. ONE WINNER WILL BE DRAWN RANDOMLY FROM ALL THE CORRECT ENTRIES ON FRIDAY FEB 10. PUTTING A LOTTA OF LOVE IN YOUR VALENTINES DAY WITH THE 80’s LOVE BALLADS MUSIC MONTAGE FROM THE CLIP SHOP GRAND SALON & DAY SPA WHERE YOU CAN “MAKE THEIR VALENTINES SPECIAL” WITH A GIFT CARD FROM THE CLIP SHOP WITH 3 LOCATIONS, THE SIX HOUSE PUB IN WILLIAMSTOWN, TREAT YOUR VALENTINE TO A DELICIOUS DINNER AND THE STATION WITH A LOTTA LOVE TO GIVE…WHOOPEE FM!

80'S Ballads Music Montage love songs Your Name * First Last

Your Email *

Contact Phone Number *

SONG 1

SONG 2

SONG 3

SONG 4

SONG 5

SONG 6