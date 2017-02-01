Closings & Delays* 2/1

If you have a closure or delay call 413-499-3333 and listen to the prompts to leave your information.

**** Adadms Council on Aging 2 hour Delay ******

Berkshire County, MA

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Adams-Cheshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K

BArT Charter Public School Delayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire Christian School (Lenox) Delayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire County Head Start@Conte Closed, No AM Head Start

Central Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Clarksburg School 2 HR Delay

Child Care of the Berkshires Opening 7:30, 2 hour Transportation Delay

Emma L. Miller Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs

Gabriel Abbott Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Daycare

Hancock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Head Start – Adams Closed, No AM Head Start

Head Start @ Becket/Washington Closed, No AM Head Start

Head Start @ Johnson – North Adams Open, No AM Head Start, No Transportation, Childcare Open

Head Start @ Meadow Lane Pittsfield Open, No AM Head Start, No Transportation, Childcare Open

Housatonic Academy Delayed 2 Hrs

Lanesborough Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

McCann Tech 2 HR Delay

Mount Greylock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

North Adams Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K

Pittsfield Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs

Southern Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K, No AM Pre-School

St Stanislas School 2HR Delay, before school program opening at 9:45,Pre School Closed

Williamstown Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs

Bennington County, VT

Bennington County Head Start Delayed 2 Hrs

Grace Christian School Delayed 2 Hrs

Growing Up Right at the C.D.C. Delayed 2 Hrs

Northeastern Baptist College Delayed, No Morning Classes, Opening at 11:00

Southwest Vermont SU Delayed 2 Hrs

Sacred Heart School (Bennington) Delayed 2 Hrs

SW Vermont Career Dev Ctr Delayed 2 Hrs

Village School of North Bennington 2HR Delay