Closings & Delays* 2/1

February 1, 2017 Featured, Featured Slider, Uncategorized Leave a reply
Closings-Flipper1

If you have a closure or delay call 413-499-3333 and listen to the prompts to leave your information.

 

 

**** Adadms Council on Aging 2 hour Delay ******

 

Berkshire County, MA
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Adams-Cheshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
BArT Charter Public School Delayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire Christian School (Lenox) Delayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire County Head Start@Conte Closed, No AM Head Start
Central Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Clarksburg School 2 HR Delay

Child Care of the Berkshires Opening 7:30, 2 hour Transportation Delay

Emma L. Miller Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs
Gabriel Abbott Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Daycare
Hancock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Head Start – Adams Closed, No AM Head Start
Head Start @ Becket/Washington Closed, No AM Head Start
Head Start @ Johnson – North Adams Open, No AM Head Start, No Transportation, Childcare Open
Head Start @ Meadow Lane Pittsfield Open, No AM Head Start, No Transportation, Childcare Open
Housatonic Academy Delayed 2 Hrs
Lanesborough Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

McCann Tech 2 HR Delay
Mount Greylock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
North Adams Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
Pittsfield Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs
Southern Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K, No AM Pre-School

St Stanislas School  2HR Delay, before school program opening at 9:45,Pre School Closed
Williamstown Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs

Bennington County, VT

Bennington County Head Start Delayed 2 Hrs
Grace Christian School Delayed 2 Hrs
Growing Up Right at the C.D.C. Delayed 2 Hrs
Northeastern Baptist College Delayed, No Morning Classes, Opening at 11:00
Southwest Vermont SU Delayed 2 Hrs

Sacred Heart School (Bennington) Delayed 2 Hrs
SW Vermont Career Dev Ctr Delayed 2 Hrs

Village School of North Bennington  2HR Delay