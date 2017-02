FEBRUARY IS NATIONAL CHILDRENS DENTAL HEALTH MONTH AND CARVER FAMILY DENTISTRY REMINDS

PARENTS THAT BY AGE ONE YOU SHOULD SCHEDULE YOUR CHILD TO SEE A DENTIST . A BALANCED

DIET , LIMITED SNACKS , BRUSHING AND FLOSSING EACH DAY AND REGULAR DENTAL CHECKUPS

ARE IMPORTANT FOR YOUR CHILD OF HEALTHY TEETH AND GUMS . “CARVER FAMILY DENTISTRY 46

CHURCH STREET NORTH ADAMS A YOUTHFUL SMILE IS A HELPFUL SMILE ..