WHAT’S BETTER THAT FOOTBALL’S BIG GAME? THE FOOD FOR YOUR BIG GAME PARTY! WHOOPEE FM AND BIG Y WORLD CLASS MARKETS HAVE YOUR CHANCE TO QUALIFY TO WIN AN ULTIMATE POWER PARTY PLATTER FOR YOUR BIG GAME PARTY! ALL THIS WEEK LISTEN FOR YOUR BIG Y BIG GAME BACKWARDS TRIVIA ANSWER DURING THE WHOOPEE IN THE MORNING SHOW WITH CHERYL ADAMS. DURING THE AFTERNOON SHOW WITH TODD LEE IT’S YOUR CHANCE TO CALL IN AND CORRECTLY ASK THE BIG GAME TRIVIA QUESTION! WE’LL QUALIFY THE FIRST FIVE CALLERS WITH THE CORRECT QUESTION…. THREE WINNERS WILL BE DRAWN FROM ALL OUR QUALIFIERS ON FRIDAY JAN. 27TH. TO WIN AN ULTIMATE POWER PARTY PLATTER FROM BIGY AND WHOOPEE FM!